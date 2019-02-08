S Mag

The streets aren't here for Gucci's apology over ‘racist blackface' sweater

By Kyle Zeeman - 08 February 2019 - 11:24
A Gucci balaclava jacket has been pulled from shelves after people compared it to black face.
Image: Gucci

Italian fashion giant Gucci has apologised and halted production on a new sweater that many on social media accused of resembling black face. But the streets are still not happy.

Gucci recently released the black wool balaclava which has a slit near the mouth framed in red.

From the moment the product dropped, social media users flooded timelines and Gucci's pages criticising it for mimicking the racist practice of light skinned people painting their face to appear black.

It got so bad that Gucci released a statement on Thursday apologising for the offence caused and yanking it off shelves.

But the streets weren't about to close the door on the error and continued to tweet in outrage at the product.

They called on the company to diversify within and not make "shallow PR apologies", while also calling for a boycott of all the labels products.

The reactions ranged from woke to disgust and humour.

