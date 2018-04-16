Blurred lines part of fashion trends

Judging by this year's South African Fashion Week Spring Collections showcased at Sandton City, it will soon be difficult to tell men from women.

From bright coloured pastels to sheer fabrics and wide-brimmed hats, brave men will be styling.

Opting to stay on the safer side, you can choose from the Palse Homme label.

Paledi Segapo, founder of the brand, introduced the Spectrum range and dare we say, top international brands will have stiff competition. To think this show was cancelled and then reinstated late yesterday.

"I didn't even get to add finishing touches on the garments. But I am happy that the misunderstanding was sorted in time," Segapo said.

The collection, as modelled by singer Donald and other models, consists of bright colours, mesh, stripes and includes traces of the African influence.

And if you thought the kimono trend was only for women, think again. Palse models revived the spirit of Hugh Hefner as they strutted in elegant wrap gowns.