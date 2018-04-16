Blurred lines part of fashion trends
Judging by this year's South African Fashion Week Spring Collections showcased at Sandton City, it will soon be difficult to tell men from women.
From bright coloured pastels to sheer fabrics and wide-brimmed hats, brave men will be styling.
Opting to stay on the safer side, you can choose from the Palse Homme label.
Paledi Segapo, founder of the brand, introduced the Spectrum range and dare we say, top international brands will have stiff competition. To think this show was cancelled and then reinstated late yesterday.
"I didn't even get to add finishing touches on the garments. But I am happy that the misunderstanding was sorted in time," Segapo said.
The collection, as modelled by singer Donald and other models, consists of bright colours, mesh, stripes and includes traces of the African influence.
And if you thought the kimono trend was only for women, think again. Palse models revived the spirit of Hugh Hefner as they strutted in elegant wrap gowns.
Unfortunately, his introduction of golf attire will only be launched at a later date.
Kumkani Bespoke won the R100000 trip to Pitti Uomo, Italy, for his striking menswear collection.
His collections speak of tribal meets gentleman, even more striking than the men of Wakanda of Black Panther fame.
Ephraim Molingoana of Ephymol was too safe and boring, with the usual hounds tooth and photographic black and whites. That trend is so 2017 and all over stores already.
Originally Kasified Clothing by Muzi Mabena, Itumeleng Boroko and Loyiso Nxumalo from Soweto is one that will do well, even among teen girls or anyone who is free-spirited and colourful.
With Japanese influenced pants and tops, the pastel shades make for a fun day at any pride parade.
Young designer Rich Mnisi really pushed the envelope with his crazy but daringly beautiful androgynous range. Inspired by his mother's fashion sense, these pieces can easily be carried off by both sexes.
The wide-brimmed hats added to the drama. He also kept it trendy but local by incorporating tribal prints.
Gert-Johan Coetzee was less dramatic and more refined this time around. He teamed up with McDonald's and had actress Nomzamo Mbatha turn up in a show-stopping red number that looked like something the Fairy Godmother could have conjured up for Cinderella.
Although he kept it simple, he further entrenched his name as a master designer, not only locally but internationally.
Sun Goddess has done nothing to reinvent their brand. The stuff on the ramp was nice but hardly breathtaking. Similar designs can also be found downtown.
In essence, must-haves come summer are mustard yellow, navy, golds, black and whites as well as really bright reds, greens and cerise pinks.
Print must also be part of your ensemble. And if you are confused, look to Black Panther and Japanese films as many collections seem to have drawn inspiration from them.