Yes, Serena Williams rocked a jumpsuit and fishnets at the Aussie Open
Serena Williams has done it again. She has aced tennis fashion with another of her spectacular outfits.
This time, she stunned the crowd with a jade-green jumpsuit, accented with black-and-white stripes down the chest and around the waist, and a triangle peephole on her lower back. She completed the ensemble with fishnet tights. But the most delicate and - dare we say it - classy of fishnets.
For her first match of the tournament, she came out of the dressing room wearing a long-sleeved raincoat. When it was time to warm up for the match, Ms Williams still didn’t take off the coat, despite Melbourne’s 33°C heat, according to News Corp Australia.
When she did finally remove the coat, she revealed her jumpsuit-fishnet outfit in catwalk fashion, to loud cheers from the stands.
The green jumpsuit, dubbed the “Serena-tard” by the champion herself, is similar to the “catsuit” she wore at the French Open in August 2018, which was later banned by the tournament organisers.
The 23 grand-slam winner has spoken about how the skin-tight jumpsuits and compression stockings help prevent blood clots, as she is prone to deep vein thrombosis after the birth of her daughter. Since returning to the court in the past year, Williams’s outfits have been chosen not only for their fashion value but for her health.
As for those decompression fishnet stockings, Williams first wore them at Wimbledon in 2018, which caused a bit of a stir because of the tournament’s strict, white-only dress code. However, the stockings are so delicate and fine, you could be forgiven for not noticing them.
As Williams battles to win her 24th grand slam, she at least knows she has already won the fashion grand slam.
ICYMI: After warming-up in a black raincoat, @serenawilliams reveals her 2019 #AusOpen outfit: a jade green jumpsuit complete with fishnet stockings. pic.twitter.com/byTyB4n8AG— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2019