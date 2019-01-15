Yes, Serena Williams rocked a jumpsuit and fishnets at the Aussie Open

The green jumpsuit, dubbed the “Serena-tard” by the champion herself, is similar to the “catsuit” she wore at the French Open in August 2018, which was later banned by the tournament organisers.

The 23 grand-slam winner has spoken about how the skin-tight jumpsuits and compression stockings help prevent blood clots, as she is prone to deep vein thrombosis after the birth of her daughter. Since returning to the court in the past year, Williams’s outfits have been chosen not only for their fashion value but for her health.

As for those decompression fishnet stockings, Williams first wore them at Wimbledon in 2018, which caused a bit of a stir because of the tournament’s strict, white-only dress code. However, the stockings are so delicate and fine, you could be forgiven for not noticing them.

As Williams battles to win her 24th grand slam, she at least knows she has already won the fashion grand slam.