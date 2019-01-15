A 21-year-old Newcastle mother who allegedly recorded herself choking and beating her toddler son will spend the next few days behind bars before she makes a bid for bail.

The woman was arrested by the Newcastle family violence‚ child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) last week‚ after she sent two videos to the child’s father which allegedly showed her abusing the two-year-old.

The woman was charged with attempted murder and appeared briefly in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on January 10.

"The matter was remanded to January 21 for a formal bail application‚" said Col Thembeka Mbele‚ KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson.

"It is alleged that on January 8‚ the complainant recorded herself assaulting and strangling her son."

Mbele said the video showed the child struggling to breathe and "crying beyond control".