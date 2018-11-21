Dress like the stars: Jaden Smith and Amandla Stenberg
Actress Amandla Stenberg and alternative musician Jaden Smith can be described as new-wave style cognoscenti. Stenberg and Smith are often seen wearing the latest fashion items by high street brands such as Vetements and Balenciaga.
When it comes to their hairstyles, bright colours and eccentric cuts are always on the cards making them hard to miss.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer season:
Amandla Stenberg – Trés cool
Steal her style
- Be edgy. Dial up your edginess by pairing unexpected items such as cargo trousers with white lace-up boots and a knitwear top.
- Know your selfie. Nothing gives you more confidence than being comfortable in what you are wearing. So, if slouchy, roomy wear is for you, shop for oversized T-shirts and wear them with oversized denim trousers and a boot heel.
- Play with it. Wear your hair in different styles and colours to lift simple outfits, such as jeans and a T-shirt.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Jaden Smith – Iconic
Steal his style
- Be bold. Go for slogan T-shirts and jackets that tell it all, especially with big, bold lettering.
- Don’t conform. Gender lines officially do not apply, so shop for skirts to wear over your trousers to create a contrasting fashion statement.
- Accessorise. Keep your accessories equally exciting by shopping for tinted visors and stacked necklaces.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
H&M, h&m.com
Diesel, diesel.com
Mr Price, mrp.com
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za