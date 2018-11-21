Dress like the stars: Jaden Smith and Amandla Stenberg

Actress Amandla Stenberg and alternative musician Jaden Smith can be described as new-wave style cognoscenti. Stenberg and Smith are often seen wearing the latest fashion items by high street brands such as Vetements and Balenciaga.

When it comes to their hairstyles, bright colours and eccentric cuts are always on the cards making them hard to miss.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer season: