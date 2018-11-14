Dress like the stars: Amanda Black and Vusi Nova
Amanda Black and Vusi Nova are the voices behind the hit singles; Amazulu and As’phelelanga. Both songs have been affectionately dubbed as South Africa’s national anthems. When it comes to style, Black and Nova consistently play around with a mix of heritage and modern lines, a pertinent symbol of their music.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer season:
Amanda Black – Cultural influences
Steal her style
- Find a signature: Amanda Black is known for her signature ‘umchokozo’ which she wears as part of her make-up. You can use normal calamine to re-create the artwork on your face.
- Accessories: look to African tribes for your jewelry and accessories inspiration i.e. shop for a monochrome beaded neck-ring to wear over dresses and shirts.
- Hair: when it comes to hair, try out a range of Fulani braids and add beads for enhanced detailing.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Vusi Nova – Modern rockstar
Steal his style
- A staple colour: Introduce more black items into your wardrobe and add unexpected garments such as sheer outerwear.
- Start collecting headbands and caps to wear as finishing items to all your outfits. Add sunglasses in round shapes and minimal neckpieces for an understated look.
- Sometimes it’s easy to mistake Vusi Nova for an 80’s rock star, to recreate this look, shop for leather jackets with studded embellishments and pair with black skinny trousers and military boots.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
Charles and Keith, 011 729 5023
H&M, h&m.com
Mat & May, matandmay.co.za
Poetry, 011 325 6528
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za