S Mag

Dress like the stars: Amanda Black and Vusi Nova

By Keneilwe Pule - 14 November 2018 - 10:03
Image: Instagram / Amandablacksa

Amanda Black and Vusi Nova are the voices behind the hit singles; Amazulu and As’phelelanga. Both songs have been affectionately dubbed as South Africa’s national anthems. When it comes to style, Black and Nova consistently play around with a mix of heritage and modern lines, a pertinent symbol of their music.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer season:

Amanda Black – Cultural influences

View this post on Instagram

Last night.. 🎤

A post shared by Amanda Black 🇿🇦 (@amandablacksa) on

Steal her style

  1. Find a signature: Amanda Black is known for her signature ‘umchokozo’ which she wears as part of her make-up. You can use normal calamine to re-create the artwork on your face.
  2. Accessories: look to African tribes for your jewelry and accessories inspiration i.e. shop for a monochrome beaded neck-ring to wear over dresses and shirts.
  3. Hair: when it comes to hair, try out a range of Fulani braids and add beads for enhanced detailing.

Wardrobe Inspiration:

Vusi Nova – Modern rockstar

View this post on Instagram

Unbreakable #Manyan-Nyan

A post shared by Vusi Nova (@vusinova1) on

Steal his style

  1. A staple colour: Introduce more black items into your wardrobe and add unexpected garments such as sheer outerwear.
  2. Start collecting headbands and caps to wear as finishing items to all your outfits. Add sunglasses in round shapes and minimal neckpieces for an understated look.
  3. Sometimes it’s easy to mistake Vusi Nova for an 80’s rock star, to recreate this look, shop for leather jackets with studded embellishments and pair with black skinny trousers and military boots.

Wardrobe Inspiration:

Stockists:

Charles and Keith, 011 729 5023

H&M, h&m.com

Mat & May, matandmay.co.za

Poetry, 011 325 6528

Superbalist, superbalist.com

Woolworths, woolworths.co.za

Dress like the stars: Lorna Maseko and Itumeleng Khune

Here is your guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
14 days ago

Dress like the stars: Nadia Nakai and Major League DJz

Your guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
6 days ago

Dress like the stars: Thando Thabethe & Thapelo Mokoena

Here's your guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
21 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes, dead at 95
Vlakfontein murders: Man accused of killing 7 family members wants bail
X