Limpopo, Mzansi's new travel hotspot

Going to Durban in December? That is so expected. And sure Cape Town now has water again, but isn't that overdone? Living in a country as big and beautiful as ours, there are many other places waiting to be explored by Joburgers looking to decompress after a hectic year.

One of those places is Gauteng's northern neighbour, Limpopo province.

Why it's the new hotspot

Well, for one thing it literally is very hot. With temperatures regularly hitting 40 degrees in midsummer, maybe Limpopo does need a beach. But then again, maybe it doesn't, because there is so much to do in this province that you wouldn't even have time to go to a beach.

The province is home to the Tsonga, Venda and Pedi cultures and this is reflected in its music and art. You can also get acquainted with South Africa's glorious precolonial history or learn to dance like Limpopo's very own pop sensation Sho Madjozi or man of the moment, King Monada.

So here are a few pointers to help you plan the perfect itinerary for your Limpopo getaway.

Where to stay