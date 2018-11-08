5 minutes with Kwaito legend Spikiri

1. How do you feel about headlining the One Source concert?

I feel beautiful, I feel cool, man.

2. How do you feel being back on stage with the guys again?

We have been performing a lot in Lesotho lately. It's always been a good feeling performing with the guys.

3. Can you still break it down (dancing)?

Yeah, but with some relaxed moves, not the ones we used to do when we were young. We're in our 50s now.

4. Is kwaito dead?

Kwaito will never die; kwaito is our culture. Kwaito is the reason why music in this country is so big. All these young boys, they can do their own thing because we set an example for them.

5. What is your favourite local song?

Sweety Lavo by Trompies.

6. What's the first thing you do when you wake up?

I take my kids to school, then come back to watch the news and go to the studio.

7. What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To be strong, you know, think positive and don't give up. You know life has got its own ups and downs but if you keep pushing, finally you will get what you want.

8. If you could switch bodies with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

Snoop Dogg, because I love the way he is so original, even his music, and the fact that he is from the ghetto - I'm from the ghetto too.

We got something in common, we started at almost the same time and he always keeps it real. I'm like that too.

9. What does the world need more of?

More people who respect and love one another and people who care for each other.

There are a lot of bad things happening - guys are raping girls and abusing women and all that stuff and I don't think that's what we need in this world. We need more people who praise the Lord, doing the right things.

10. Where is the best place to collect your thoughts?

Church.

11. What do you look forward to doing every day?

I always look forward to creating beautiful music and building new artists, taking someone from zero to hero. I love changing people's lives.