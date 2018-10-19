The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled this week in a 4-1 decision that the trust created by a donor for the benefit of his children and their descendants does not include two stepchildren adopted by one of his daughters.

In this case‚ Louis John Druiff executed a Notarial Deed of Trust as well as a Will “for the benefit of his children and their descendants” by reason of the love and affection that he bears for them.

The deed of trust said any income should be for his four children and their children.

At the time of execution of the trust deed‚ the donor had four children‚ three of whom already had children of their own.