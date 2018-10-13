More followers than you? Teens post same Instagram photo EVERY day

A cat, a toaster, a plunger, a kiwi fruit, Taylor Swift, an egg — these are just some of the things that are tickling the funny bones of US teenagers in a new Instagram craze in which people repost exactly the same picture every day on the photosharing service.

According to a recent article in The Atlantic, the same-picture craze appeals to teens’ sense of the absurd and those who run these accounts are fanatical in their dedication to posting their pics every day, without fail.

You might have seen comments from some of these accounts on social media – that’s all part of the strategy of same-pic posters, who post on the accounts of celebrities, such as of Swift and Beyoncé, to generate followings for their bizarre obsessions.

It’s also seen as a harmless way of attracting interest to same-pic accounts. There’s something to be said for the fact that most of these teens aren’t resorting to negative ways, such as bitchiness or sarcasm, to get noticed.