MelaninMagic: A celebration of craftsmanship

6. How has this collaboration with the Trenery Guild influenced your business?

It’s a cool brand to be associated with and will open up my work to a new audience.

7. What are some of the challenges you have faced thus far in your career and how did you overcome them?

One of the challenges is trying to find a balance between the creative and the

business side. As a creative I have had to learn a lot about running a business which

has not been very easy. And not having any capital and financial support remains a

challenge not just for me but other young entrepreneurs.

8. What do you think is missing in this industry and how do you plan on changing it?

More black people missing in the South African design space because of lack of

access and I guess I can change it by continuing to play my part, inspiring and

empowering others wherever I can.

9. What has been your greatest achievement to date?

My small contribution in the craft space which is giving work to other women.

10. What are your future plans in terms of the brand and the textile industry?

Will hopefully be working on new products, going back to school to learn weaving

and continue to learn.