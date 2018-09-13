Sex workers freed from harsh control of foreign national pimps

More than 20 women and girls as young as 16 were freed from slave-like conditions at the brothel they worked as prostitutes in Klerksdorp, North West, on Wednesday.

The group told Sowetan they were relieved to have finally been freed from the control of the foreign nationals they worked for.

They were freed after their rooms, some as small as toilets, were raided by residents who were angry at the Nigerians who allegedly killed a taxi driver in the area.

The deceased was stabbed to death on Sunday after he allegedly fought with a pimp who had refused to give back his cellphone.

He had apparently forgotten the cellphone at the brothel where he had allegedly paid to have sex with a prostitute.

His killing led to taxi operators in the area retaliating by burning houses leased out to foreign nationals and hunting down those suspected of dealing in drugs.

A Zambian national was killed during the attacks.