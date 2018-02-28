Amanda du-Pont's top fitness tips

There is no doubt that Amanda du-Pont stays serving body goals.

The actress and TV presenter recently turned up the heat as the face of Adidas' Adicolor, the sports brand's latest range which is a colourful revival of their iconic 80s look.

The campaign, which features du-Pont in an African themed shoot was aptly shot by the IT photographer Trevor Stuurman.

But what really has our heads turning is du-Pont's ability to keep a fitness regime that keeps her looking super toned.

If you have not been keeping up with her on, Skeem Saam, you probably saw her out and about in Cape Town for her summer vacation, which she spent with her family.

Du-Pont shared her pointers on how she keeps fit and fabulous. Whether she's on set or on vacation, the hardworking screen star never lets her guard down when it comes to working out.

She gives us the skinny on what keeps her motivated, her go-to exercises and why you should never have a cheat day.