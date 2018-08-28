Spice Girl, Mel B is on a road to recovery
Former spice girl, Mel B better known as 'scary spice' has checked herself into rehab, this following a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis she received recently.
After her divorce with former husband Stephen Belafonte, it seems that all went downhill. The pair split in December last year, following alcohol and sex addiction the starlet's issues reached it's tipping point.
In a tweet she posted on Sunday regarding the disorder a number of fans reacted some in support and against.
Fan Reactions:
Messages of support and an overflow of love:
Can I just tell you how proud I am of you? And how proud I am to call myself a fan of yours. You are such an awesome human being and you will ALWAYS have my support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IiujqD4qUU— Melissa2187 (@Melissa2187) August 27, 2018
Read your article in The Sun On Sunday, well done on speaking out. You will inspire thousands if not millions. Good luck with it all. 😘— Warren Jenkins (@WarrenJenkins82) August 26, 2018
Messages of hate:
I know your selling a book but to use PTSD is appalling. PTSD should be reserved for example, MOD personnel who don't know if their next step will result in the loss of limbs or death! as they do their duty in foreign lands.— John Poutney (@WeePud) August 27, 2018
Some fans chose the latter and accused the America's Got Talent Judge of only using the disorder as a publicity stunt for her new book titled 'Brutally Honest' which speaks about the abusive relationship she had with Belafonte.
Messages from fans who also suffer from the disorder:
I also have diagnosed ptsd from years of neglect and abuse. Makes us stronger though doesn’t it?— Gabby (@ttytyybangbang) August 27, 2018
Prayers and good thoughts for you. I've been dealing with PTSD for years and life is better now. Be kind to yourself and allow yourself to feel.— Debby Samuelian (@SamuelianDebby) August 28, 2018
While PTSD is not spoken about on a large scale, there are many silent sufferers. Mel B's revelation has now made it easier for fans and celebrities alike to speak about it and hopefully heal.