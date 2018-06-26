Beckham, Maradonna: 10 football films you need to see

The Fifa World Cup has been awash with did-you-see-that moments. Where normally we trudge through the opening rounds of the tournament, this year has been flat-out action. Who would have predicted that Russia would thrash Saudi Arabia, or that defending champions Germany would lose to Mexico? That the Swiss would hold off the most star-studded team, Brazil, even though they have the world’s most expensive club player, Neymar?

Then there was Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Spain, and the free kick that thundered into the back of the net, that fast-tracked him into World Cup 2018 history. We’ve also already had a red card, the second fastest in history, against Colombia’s famous cannibal Carlos Sanchez, which occurred just three minutes into their opening game against Japan. Then there was South Korea who swapped jersey numbers to confuse Westerners who think all Asians look the same. And all the while, normally irascible Russians have been commanded by their tourism industry heads to participate in nationwide smiling lessons.