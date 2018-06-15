IN PICTURES | World Cup teams turn airport ramp into fashion runway

In case you've been living under a rock or don't watch the news, the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia yesterday.

Soccer teams have been streaming into the host country ahead of the tournament, where they'll fight to lift the World Cup trophy, and bag bragging rights, too.

But if you're not much of a soccer fan, and need a little encouragement to get into the spirit of things, here's a look at some of the teams that have style not just on the field, but off the field, too.

These players in sleek suits are definitely drool-worthy: