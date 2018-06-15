IN PICTURES | World Cup teams turn airport ramp into fashion runway
In case you've been living under a rock or don't watch the news, the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia yesterday.
Soccer teams have been streaming into the host country ahead of the tournament, where they'll fight to lift the World Cup trophy, and bag bragging rights, too.
But if you're not much of a soccer fan, and need a little encouragement to get into the spirit of things, here's a look at some of the teams that have style not just on the field, but off the field, too.
These players in sleek suits are definitely drool-worthy:
Members of the Panama national soccer team take a selfie as they arrive at Saransk Airport in Russia ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Nikola Kalinic of the Croatian men's national soccer team arrives at St Petersburg's Pulkovo International Airport for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Brazilian men's national soccer team arrive at Russia's Sochi International Airport for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Marcus Rohden (left) and Issac Kiese Thelin of the Swedish national soccer team are welcomed at Russia's Gelendzhik Airport ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Players of the Costa Rican national football team arrive at St Petersburg's Pulkovo International Airport ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Arkadiusz Milik, Lukasz Teodorczyk and Michal Pazdan (background) of the Polish men's national soccer team arrive in Russia to take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Oribe Peralta, Guillermo Ochoa, Jonathan dos Santos and Javier Aquino of Mexico arrive at Russia's Sheremetyevo International Airport ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.