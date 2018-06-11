3 quotes to get you through the week
Don't let the Monday blues get you down. With the World Cup starting this week, here is some inspiration from some of the world's best footballers.
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
You must respect people, and you must respect money. My father said to me: 'When you respect money, money will respect you."y
I do not need a trophy to tell me I am the best."Zlatan Ibrahimović
The best decisions aren’t made with your mind, but with your instinct.">