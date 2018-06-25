Driving into the future: BMW i3

Will the internal combustion engine become obsolete? A growing list of countries, especially in the First World, is pushing for zero-emission cars by 2050. We test drive the all-electric BMW.

The BMW i3 eDrive is perfect for city driving because it is claimed it can do 200km before having to be recharged. However, this is dependent on driving style, road conditions and a number of other variables. It did less than that when I drove it on the freeway from Joburg to Pretoria.

The choice of electric cars in South Africa is limited - the i3 eDrive and Nissan’s Leaf are the only fully electric ones available. The i3 is a plug-in electric car powered by a synchronous electric motor, with a single gear, drawing from a lithium-ion, high-voltage battery. It produces 125KW of power and peak torque of 250Nm, can go 0-100kph in 7.3 and has a top speed of 150km/h. The acceleration is eerily fast and instant.

The exterior design of the car isn’t particularly exciting but grows on you. It speaks of restrained luxury. The door panels and dashboard are made from a renewable natural fibre, naturally-tanned leather and eucalyptus wood from Forest Stewardship Council-certified forests. This is a nod to the eco-friendly credentials of the car.

The “floating” 10.2 inch infotainment system has SAT-NAV, DAB radio, etc. The single digital screen in front of the driver displays speed, cruise control, battery levels and so on. This design frees up the dashboard making the front cabin feel more spacious. The car can comfortably accommodate four adults.