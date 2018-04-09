Which of these popular bakkies stood the test of time? We found out

The leisure double cab colloquially know as a bakkie in our country is one of the most popular vehicles.

Practical enough to haul the whole family in comfort and able to load a sizeable load like construction material, it is also quite capable off-road, and in some circles it is bought it as a status symbol.

I have been a fan of the hardworking cars mainly because I grew up in a village with less than savory dirt roads. My dad also owned several from some of the manufacturers in this piece so I had a privilege to sample the more archaic versions.

They always delivered what was expected of them, plowing through muddy roads and unforgiving gravel and pothole riddled dirt roads.

His firm favorite brand was the extremely popular Japanese brand, the ubiquitous Toyota Hi-Lux.

Recently I was fortunate enough to drive some of the most popular ones in South Africa; the Ford Ranger Fx4, Isuzu KB 250 D-Teq, Nissan Navara 2.3 D LE 4x4 MT, Toyota Hilux Raider 2.8GD-6 4x4 AT and VW Amarok 3.0 V6 TDi Highline Plus.

They all have different personalities and here is my take: