Dress like the stars: Solange and Childish Gambino
Solange and Childish Gambino are known for their multi-discipline artistry. Their work is not merely aesthetically pleasing but also provokes discussion. Solange’s A Seat at the Table visual album explores the themes of prejudice and blackness, while Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’ music video addresses what it means to be black in America. Apart from the common thread of a political edge to their work, these two share an enigmatic style. Here are some tips to channel your inner artiste:
Solange – Ethereal
Solange’s style is otherworldly. Her outfits are well-thought-out and show fashion is not only functional but can be used as a way of being expressive and creative.
Steal her style:
1. Everything stays on the table. What makes Solange stand out from the crowd is her creative way of incorporating structural ingenuity into her wardrobe. From her over-the-top bomber jackets, her shiny black dress by Iris van Herpen, and the geometric lines of the halo-like headpiece, which she wore at the MET Gala 2018, nothing is disregarded.
2. Don’t hold back on your accessories. Invest in various shapes of handbag to add a different dimension to your overall ensemble.
3. Leave no stone unturned when it comes to colours clashing. Experiment with a variety of pastel tones, as well as bold and bright colours. Think of matching a bright burnt-orange trouser with a royal-blue long-line blazer and rose-pink court shoes.
Wardrobe inpsirations:
Childish Gambino – Laid back
Childish Gambino’s style is simple and elegant. He is often seen wearing button-down golfers in muted tones, accessorised with a gold necklace.
Steal his style:
1. Simplicity wins the game. Pair your golfers with trainer shorts for a casual day out.
2. The classic white shoe. The 90s R&B star look that Childish Gambino often references would be incomplete without white shoes. Wear them with bold colours, such as a red suit, to make a definite fashion statement.
3. If you are not much of a formal wear fan but can’t avoid it, change your approach by pairing a classic tuxedo jacket with a casual tank top.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Stockist:
H&M: hm.com/za
MRP: mrp.com
Spree: spree.co.za
Superbalist: superbalist.com
Woolworths: woolworths.co.za