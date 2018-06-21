Dress like the stars: Solange and Childish Gambino

Solange and Childish Gambino are known for their multi-discipline artistry. Their work is not merely aesthetically pleasing but also provokes discussion. Solange’s A Seat at the Table visual album explores the themes of prejudice and blackness, while Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’ music video addresses what it means to be black in America. Apart from the common thread of a political edge to their work, these two share an enigmatic style. Here are some tips to channel your inner artiste:

Solange – Ethereal

Solange’s style is otherworldly. Her outfits are well-thought-out and show fashion is not only functional but can be used as a way of being expressive and creative.