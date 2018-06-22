Masuku opens his purse to school kids

Talk about going back to your roots. Bloemfontein Celtic's Menzi Masuku took some time off his break on Wednesday to donate school shoes and jerseys at Ngezane Primary School in KwaMashu.

"I have not forgotten where I come from. I went to my primary school to motivate kids that they can be whatever they want in life," said Masuku. "It was more about trying to help kids from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"I gave them school shoes and jerseys, since it's winter season."

The attacking-midfielder said more than 200 children have benefited from the initiative. "My aim is to do it every year. It was interesting to tell my story to those kids and they were so motivated to hear that I was also a pupil at Ngezana."