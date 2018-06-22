Masuku opens his purse to school kids
Talk about going back to your roots. Bloemfontein Celtic's Menzi Masuku took some time off his break on Wednesday to donate school shoes and jerseys at Ngezane Primary School in KwaMashu.
"I have not forgotten where I come from. I went to my primary school to motivate kids that they can be whatever they want in life," said Masuku. "It was more about trying to help kids from disadvantaged backgrounds.
"I gave them school shoes and jerseys, since it's winter season."
The attacking-midfielder said more than 200 children have benefited from the initiative. "My aim is to do it every year. It was interesting to tell my story to those kids and they were so motivated to hear that I was also a pupil at Ngezana."
Masuku also thanked all the people who helped him to realise his dream of giving back to the people in need.
He says some of the donations came from his football friends like his former teammate Ayanda Gcaba.
"I would not have done this without my football friends who played a big role by donating some of the gifts," noted Masuku.
On the field of play, the former Buccaneer has struggled to live up to expectations since making headlines after scoring a brilliant goal against SuperSport United in his debut season in the top-flight in 2015.
Nevertheless, the 25-year-old star is positive that he'll reignite his blistering form at Celtic as the new season looms.
Masuku made 16 league appearances for Phunya Sele Sele last term but could not find the back of the net.
"I have been working tirelessly to find my old form. I believe that the upcoming season will be wonderful for me," said Masuku, who will link-up with Steve Komphela as his new mentor for the new campaign at Celtic.