As long as you’re not changing who you are and abandoning yourself in the name of keeping a relationship going, you’re on the right track

There’s an old Eartha Kitt video interview that resurfaces on social media every couple of years because it holds a lesson worth remembering.

While talking about relationships and compromise, the iconic singer and actress throws her head back and laughs dramatically, gloriously, and says: “Stupid. A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? ... For what? A relationship is a relationship that has to be earned!”

Kitt makes an important point when she talks about compromising oneself in a relationship to make someone else happy. Compromise is a good thing — self-compromise is not.

That’s how I’ve come to understand the video: Kitt isn’t referring to watching a movie you don’t want to watch, or spending a weekend with your in-laws. She’s talking about doing things that go against the essence of your beliefs and who you are. She’s talking about diminishing yourself for someone else’s benefit.

For a long time, I couldn’t distinguish between the two. I thought all compromise was bad: after all, the idea that umakoti uyabekezela is really about compromising your values to stay in a marriage, isn’t it?

Or at least, that’s how it’s been sold to black women; that it doesn’t matter what your husband does and how unhappy it makes you: you stick things out and keep the marriage going because it’s your duty as a woman to do so.