A Rey of sunshine for black twitter shade

When the sun sets on Sunday afternoon you know very well what that means as Twitter fans await Sunday night Twitter, and If you know you are easily bruised log out of social media because Black Twitter is ready to snatch wigs.

However, things played out a little differently last night. The usually harsh and acerbic collection of microbloggers were spreading more shine than shade this past Sunday: all thanks to one Rey of sunshine.

Rey Letsooa was a contestant of popular reality series Date My Family, a series where one bachelor or bachelorette meets three families in hopes to impress their future lover. At the end of all three dates, the singleton picks one hopeful and they enjoy a dinner for two. It's really simple and fun if you’re not at the receiving end of Sunday Twitter.

When the episode in question began, Black Twitter was already trying to body shame Letsooa. Several tweets made fun of her weight and how a park bench buckled under her weight.