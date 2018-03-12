A Rey of sunshine for black twitter shade
When the sun sets on Sunday afternoon you know very well what that means as Twitter fans await Sunday night Twitter, and If you know you are easily bruised log out of social media because Black Twitter is ready to snatch wigs.
However, things played out a little differently last night. The usually harsh and acerbic collection of microbloggers were spreading more shine than shade this past Sunday: all thanks to one Rey of sunshine.
Rey Letsooa was a contestant of popular reality series Date My Family, a series where one bachelor or bachelorette meets three families in hopes to impress their future lover. At the end of all three dates, the singleton picks one hopeful and they enjoy a dinner for two. It's really simple and fun if you’re not at the receiving end of Sunday Twitter.
When the episode in question began, Black Twitter was already trying to body shame Letsooa. Several tweets made fun of her weight and how a park bench buckled under her weight.
#DateMyFamily look at the poor bench...🤣 pic.twitter.com/yzjM8svWEQ— Vee (@IMCUTE_ZN) March 11, 2018
No sooner had the dark side of Black Twitter struck, there were a few users who related to Letsooa's self-confidence. Even some of the men watching the show could relate to Letsooa.
#DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi— Baevan 👑 (@bevan_heradien) March 11, 2018
Why I'm single : pic.twitter.com/yC68G04i1v
But members were quick to defend Letsooa when the fat shaming made rounds on their respective timelines. One of the users questioned the fat shaming asking why opinions on women's weight were treated like a disease.
Why do people treat big women like they have some sort of disease? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/lCbGyeae6D— Ms. Aphane (@ntubby011) March 11, 2018
Letsooa's exuberance and smarts got the attention of men who were watching. Many of whom wished they could meet a woman of Letsooa's caliber.
I pray for a woman like Rey, man! 😍 She's the Perfect catch. So confident & authentic. 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ #DateMyFamily— Golden_SA (@TUMGolden_SA) March 11, 2018
While Letsooa melted the hearts of Black Twitter, she also caught the attention of avid Date My Family fan, Boity Thulo and TV Presenter, Anele Mdoda, who were more than impressed by her inclusion on the episode.
Rey, man! 😍 The Perfect catch. Look at how confidently she keeps the conversation going? How interested she sounds. So authentic. MOTHO! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ #DateMyFamily— Boity Thulo (@Boity) March 11, 2018
At this point Black Twitter was rooting and praising body positive messages about Letsooa. The impressions she made were so great the bachelors came into question.
Am I the only one who feels like Ray is too intelligent for the bachelors? 😮 Im in love with her personality 😍 and brains #DateMyFamily— Karabo K. Masekela (@IamKaraboK) March 11, 2018
By the end of the hour, Black Twitter was more than appreciative of the episode. They praised the inclusion of a smart and bold young woman. Some of the viewers felt it exemplified how personality can trump physical appearance while others were glad it brought about more reasons to unlearn discriminatory ideas of plus sized women.
Rey Is such A Cool Person My Goodness I enjoyed Her being the bachelorette Her Personality 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌 A - Amazing ....What a Refreshing Episode #DateMyFamily— TheeAwesomeRhiiiii💞 (@thee_rebone) March 11, 2018
Rey is the perfect example of loving someone because of their Personality and not their Physical Appearance. #DateMyFamily— Lerato Mbongo (@AndImLee) March 11, 2018
First time ke bona #DateMyFamily trending for right reasons.— Moeng Mathunda (@MathundaMoeng) March 11, 2018
This is what I saw on #DateMyFamily today... we should unlearn such small mindedness— Real Elevator 🇿🇦 (@Real_Elevator) March 11, 2018
What are your thoughts of the Date My Family episode? Is this a step in the right direction? Share your comments below if you were also motivated by Rey Letsooa.