We need to slay the dragon of shaming women

Curating our lives has always been a part of the human experience. From as far back as the cavemen who inscribed their experience on rocks, to the now dusty and highly treasured family album that houses different memories.

Even the performative art of socialising has lent itself to a form of curation as we neaten up our experiences in the public eye, pretending to be the perfect couple, wife, or whichever role we are filling.

With the advent of social media the curation experience has grown even bigger, and with it pressure to be perfect.

Enter (among other social media-borne phenomenons) the phenom that is slay queens - perfectly manufactured social media personalities that have cast a new eye to the high-flying life of young girls who seem to have it all: good looks, perfect booties and access to some of the finest things on offer. But this week I watched as a Twitter thread tore into the lives of slay queens.