#ThrowbackThursday: South African child stars you almost forgot
Recently, TV Presenter and actress, Salamina Mosese, announced that she was celebrating her 20th anniversary in the industry. Mosese first popped on to our screens as a cast member in the first season of Soul Buddyz in 1998, a teen drama focusing on social issues including HIV/AIDS, disability, domestic abuse and alcohol addiction.
The actress currently stars in Abo Mzala and is married to fellow thespian and musician, Tshepo Mosese. While she might still be in the spotlight, here are some former child stars you may have forgotten about.
Carly Fields
Prior to hosting the popular youth program Wildroom Fields had joined the YoTV cast at the age of 14 in 1997. While she was with the children's program, Fields had already started her own family. After she left the YoTV team she produced for 3Talk with Noeleen and hosted a ONE Gospel music program, Your Playlist in 2007. Of late, Fields is an ambassador for ASICS, a Japanese based show company and still does voice over work for numerous commercials.
Langa Mngoma
Although her sister, Nandi Madida was already a presenter for SABC 2's teen magazine show Bling, Langa Mngoma initially took a stab at singing instead. Mngoma was part of SABC 2's version of Coca-Cola Pop Stars called Famous. She was selected as one of the five-part girl group, Latik, which managed to sell one album and spurred two more seasons featuring new talents. After the show she pursued her studies in a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Cape Town. Last year she was announced as one of the faces of Estee Lauder's #HelloMatte campaign.
Selae Thobakgale
Thobakgale was one of many YoTV presenters who was part of Wildroom and teen talk show Blue Couch. Her career began at the age of 12 and allowed her great opportunities such as interviewing Nelson Mandela and Oprah Winfrey. After leaving YoTV, she presented a teen gospel show on ONE Gospel and has worked in marketing for numerous companies. Thobakgale also founded two companies, the brand marketing company Seedi and Africanvass which focuses on collaborations to promote social change. Thobakgale has not given up on being in front of the screen as she can be seen as part of the cast for SABC 2 sitcom, Abo Mzala.
Thobi Mkhwanazi
The actress and presenter shot into the scene in 1994 as a cast member on Galooby the Dragon. Since then she has hosted a slate of television shows for SABC 1 including tween variety program, X Attitude and Word Power. Mkhwanazi's first acting role was on Isidingo in 1999 and a bigger role in Backstage in 2003 as Coco. Mkhwanazi was on hiatus for three years until she was cast in the isiZulu crime drama, Mthunzini.com which ran for three seasons starting in 2006 and ending 2009. She has not been in the limelight of late but hosts a podcast titled Confessions in which she explores how guests have overcome challenges in their lives.
Tsholofelo Wechoemang
Wechoemang debuted in a small role in Cry, the Beloved Country. Her first lead role was in 2000 during the second season of Soul Buddyz. While she stayed as part of the cast until 2004, she was also part of Zulu Love Letter which deals with her characters difficult relationship with her mother played by Pamela Nomvete. She may have left acting but she has since started her own Media and Publications company, Esencia and has featured as a panelist in the World Food Program Summit in 2017.