ThrowbackThursday: South African child stars you almost forgot

Recently, TV Presenter and actress, Salamina Mosese, announced that she was celebrating her 20th anniversary in the industry. Mosese first popped on to our screens as a cast member in the first season of Soul Buddyz in 1998, a teen drama focusing on social issues including HIV/AIDS, disability, domestic abuse and alcohol addiction.

The actress currently stars in Abo Mzala and is married to fellow thespian and musician, Tshepo Mosese. While she might still be in the spotlight, here are some former child stars you may have forgotten about.