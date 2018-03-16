Which of these upper-medium luxury SUVs came out tops? We test 5 of the best

Shoppers would be right to feel overwhelmed by the choices available in the sport-utility vehicle segment. From pint-sized tykes with a sprinkling of ruggedness to big-bodied behemoths that can tackle serious treachery with eyes closed, there's a lot to choose from.

Three of the offerings here sit at the top of their respective brand hierarchies: the BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.

Not so for the Land Rover Discovery and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. From the British marque, you can go bigger in the form of the Range Rover. And Mercedes-Benz serves up the hefty GLS-Class. BMW will get a new range-topper in the X7.

The assortment of products has one struggling to pinpoint classifications. You could describe these five vehicles as upper-medium sport-utility vehicles. Let's zone in on the Mercedes-Benz stable for clarity. If the GLA-Class is "compact" and the GLC-Class is "medium" then surely the GLE-Class would be "upper-medium" before we land at the "full-sized" GLS-Class.

Right, with that foreword out of the way, allow us to relay our findings after a week with these upscale contenders whose personalities straddle outdoorsy and urban.