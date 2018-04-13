See why Caster Semenya and Violet are #CoupleGoals

Caster Semenya has been flying the flag high for the country at the 2018 Commonwealth Awards where she has been dominating her events.

The athlete earlier today, won her second gold medal at the Games when she led the pack in the Women's 800m race, winning in a Games record time of 1min 56.68sec.

On Tuesday she again made history when she broke Zola Budd’s 34-year-long South African record when she won the women’s 1500m race, adding to her stash of gold medals.

Needless to say, the country has remained firmly behind the runner, who is a fan favourite, but her biggest fan remains her wife Violet.