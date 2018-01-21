Du-Pont ventures into fashion with online store

Television personality Amanda Du-Pont is taking her fans with on her journey to fashion royalty.

The Skeem Saam actress has ventured into fashion by launching her online store, Tribe Capitol.

"Tribe Capitol has been an idea brewing for years," says Du-Pont.

"When I was in university, I sold clothes and hair from the back of my boot. I later ventured [out] to do collaborations with other brands where I had my own lines.

"This for me was a trial. I was testing the market to see if I ventured into my own hub of products, would I sell out? Obviously, with all business, initial capital is needed, so it was just a matter of time and saving to have enough to start up."

She says that she was "blessed to have a silent partner and investor who got the ball rolling".