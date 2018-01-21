Du-Pont ventures into fashion with online store
Television personality Amanda Du-Pont is taking her fans with on her journey to fashion royalty.
The Skeem Saam actress has ventured into fashion by launching her online store, Tribe Capitol.
"Tribe Capitol has been an idea brewing for years," says Du-Pont.
"When I was in university, I sold clothes and hair from the back of my boot. I later ventured [out] to do collaborations with other brands where I had my own lines.
"This for me was a trial. I was testing the market to see if I ventured into my own hub of products, would I sell out? Obviously, with all business, initial capital is needed, so it was just a matter of time and saving to have enough to start up."
She says that she was "blessed to have a silent partner and investor who got the ball rolling".
"I love fashion and have naturally gravitated to business. So meshing the two was a no-brainer."
The Swazi beauty says her online business has been doing very well in its first few days. "To my surprise, the store is doing well.
"My team and I were well aware that we are in January, so we expected minimal or no sales. But, to our surprise and [by] God's grace, our online store has gained so much traction," said Du-Pont.
Being a fashion guru is not an easy job so, to help achieve her goal of sitting nicely on the fashion high seat,
Du-Pont has opened up to suggestions from fans on what items they would like to buy.
"Tribe Capitol stocks trendy fashion items.
"Definitely my style or items I'm currently wearing. We are, however, a people's store and have a mailer where customers can communicate what they would like us to stock and in which sizes."
On her other plans for the year, she says: "I have a few ventures I'm currently working on with different brands and I'm excited for people to see these unfold throughout the year. I have also started my own YouTube channel."