Here's what you need to know about the new Samsung S9 and S9+

Samsung’s David Koh may as well have chimed “anything you can do I can do better because I can do anything better than you” on the stage at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona when they launched earlier this week. True to form the Korean giant snatched up every one of their competitors shiny new toys and took them one step further.

Here is everything you need to know:

The Camera Reimagined

In terms of the nitty gritty; one of the most influential changes to the camera is the fact that they integrated a 9 RAM processing chip right into the camera itself, to allow for four times faster and smarter processing times.

This faster processing speed allows the 12 MP back camera to run two different apertures simultaneously – like the human eye - so you can take photos in ridiculously low light which means no longer blinding your friends with an unholy flash every time you want to capture a moment in the club.

The S9+ which now packs two cameras on the back like the Galaxy Note 8 allows you to take photos with both a normal and telephoto zoom lens simultaneously, giving you a larger choice of shot. It also works with the background blurring software (which Samsung debuted last year) that can even be used after you take the shot.

Slow-mo Shots Fired

Although others had tried, Sony had slow-mo video on lock down on their Xperia series phones ,but not anymore. Now Samsung has the almost tauntingly named Super Slow-Mo, which shoots 940 frames per second, taking one instant and stretching it up to six seconds.

Thanks to the auto-capture your phone will auto record for you – I’m sure your battery will be pleased – and allows you to flip it and reverse it and save the video as a gif.

Now all your videos will automatically have music added to the background, and speaking of background, you can now even play the videos as your lock screen background too.