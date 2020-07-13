'You were fearless in tackling real issues': tributes pour in for Zindzi Mandela
Fearless. A soldier. A truth speaker.
These are some of the words used to describe Zindziswa "Zindzi" Mandela after news of her death was confirmed on Monday.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's former spokesperson, Zodwa Zane, said Mandela died suddenly in a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.
Mandela was SA's ambassador in Denmark and the younger daughter of late former president Nelson Mandela and the late struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela.
News of her death has sent shockwaves around the country, with many paying tribute to Mandela and sharing memories of her.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Devastated by the passing of #ZindziMandela. An absolutely fearless woman. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/3dGYuSemyr— Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) July 13, 2020
You were fearless in tackling real issues. Your history and your life will not be forgotten. Rest in peace daughter of giants, #ZindziMandela. #RIPZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/ytTVtbnuhE— Christo (@ChristoThurston) July 13, 2020
my mother— Sylvester Chauke (@sylvesterchauke) July 13, 2020
sensed a
war in her
womb,
and so she
raised me
to fight.#zindziMandela #RIP pic.twitter.com/Kl2fRWRJ4a
We lost a soldier. Rest in power ✊✊#ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/obKnQMMV79— #BlackExcellence™🌍 (@Sakhi_Afrika) July 13, 2020
#ZindziMandela, just like Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela, was a true icon. She will forever be in our hearts ❤️❤️— Stop GBV. (@JP_Maloka) July 13, 2020
Rest In Peace 🙏🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/WYQ56THCfy
👑Here's to you Zindzi Mandela!!! What a Woman!! ❤️ A true inspiration to us all!✊🏿— Matiba Sibanyoni (@matibax) July 13, 2020
#ZindziMandela #RIPZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/09A0i07lDc
