READER LETTER | Sibda's death an incalculable blow

It was with immense sadness that we heard of the passing of iconic sports administrator Mr Mohammed Sibda, who for almost 40 years fought to implement non-racial soccer, cricket and sports in general.
A towering figure in the SASF, he was pivotal in steering us back into international sports after the demise of apartheid.
Losing a sincere friend is among the most emotionally difficult and universal of human experiences. Death is inevitable, it is a journey that every one must take. Often, we wish death was not part of life. It is a grief-filled and traumatic encounter that permanently alters your look at life. Nothing is ever the same again, the loss is a wholly transformative event.
The death of Sibda is an incalculable blow, because no one ever can capture his charisma and determination in ensuring non-racialism in sports. He stood with the masses through our darkest days when racial segregation in sports was ruthlessly enforced, an extraordinary sports personality, a character full of life, an inspiring and uplifting person, a towering figure on our sports landscape.
A colossal figure throughout soccer and cricket, a source of inspiration, a tower of strength in adversity, a guiding light in stormy seas, a ray of hope in times of distress, a shinning star in darkness, whose gentle presence illuminated the path that many followed in the sporting arena.
He taught us never to be defined by failure. He honoured and nurtured his many friendships with his generous and giving soul.
A handsome character whose reassuring presence we all felt during difficult times. A soul that brought joy and fulfilment to many, and whose legacy will live on forever.
Hamba Kahle, my sincere and beloved friend, Mohammed Moosa Sibda, a perennial symbol of individual excellence. May our Lord grant you a special place in Jannah.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
