When I read about all the promises of considerable increases in social grants and salaries of domestic workers, it is clear that the country will be doomed to fail in no time.
The same mistake that has caused serious problems for the ANC was the assumption that the government has a lot of money, therefore ministers and deputy ministers qualify for salaries worth millions of rand. By the time they discovered the shocking truth, it was too late for them to change the unrealistic high salary scales and other packages.
So, it seems the reason we have so many political parties is based on false assumptions. They will only realise how wrong they were when service delivery comes to a sudden standstill because the funds have run out.
Perhaps those who took over from the previous government had the reason to be fooled, but right now the democratic government has no money, so the political parties must move with caution before they run into serious problems which may be hard to reverse.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Promising increases in social grants to voters shortsighted
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
