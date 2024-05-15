This week, some of my colleagues and other people on social media felt the party was being disrespectful for throwing T-shirts at desperate people, especially from luxury cars in the middle of a poverty-stricken township. It smacked of an organisation that is tone-deaf and lacked empathy, they said.
It's election season once it starts raining shirts
LINDILE SIFILE | Relax, party T-shirts are just a marketing tool for votes
I have no issues with people who accept the embarrassment of catching political party T-shirts being thrown at them from expensive cars during the current electioneering campaign, which is reaching its peak.
But I refuse to accept that the receivers of these shirts are just desperate and poor people who are running very short of clothes in their wardrobes and would rather walk around wearing a face of a smiling politician.
Walk with me.
With electioneering intensifying of late as we are nearing May 29, I have seen a few videos on social media of political parties taking their campaigns to the townships and villages. Some, like ANC supporters who were spotted doing household chores and running errands for people whose homes they visited during their campaign trail, were hilarious.
However, some of these videos seem to have rubbed people the wrong way. Others are disgusted at the manner some politicians are treating the same people whose votes they are trying to get.
I'm referring to videos in which ANC's Mercedes Benz G-Wagons are seen being driven in a township as yellow T-shirts are thrown out of the windows of these vehicles.
A group of people are seen scrambling for them. Some even stop their cars to pick up a crisp T-shirt that fell next to an empty space that has become a dumping site.
This week, some of my colleagues and other people on social media felt the party was being disrespectful for throwing T-shirts at desperate people, especially from luxury cars in the middle of a poverty-stricken township. It smacked of an organisation that is tone-deaf and lacked empathy, they said.
I agree with them up to a certain point.
Yes, the ruling party has a long lists of incidents which have in the past exposed its leaders of being shameless with their arrogance – from Nomvula Mokonyane's dirty votes comments, attempts to justify the "firepool" in Nkandla, to ANC MP Sylvia Lucas telling parliament in February that "load shedding isn't the end of the world".
Personally, I think the people who decide to pick up ANC T-shirts that are being thrown at them should be allowed to do so. Singenaphi thina (It's none of our business), it's their pride, dignity and conscience at stake.
However, I'm not oblivious to the reality of poverty which is tearing our communities apart to the point that it has led some people to lose their morals and values. Having said that, I also don't buy the notion that most of the people who catch these shirts do so because they do not enough clothes.
I've seen a motorist stopping his car to pick up an ANC T-shirt, and two weeks ago the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, shared a video showing an ANC T-shirt being thrown to a woman wearing a new MK Party jersey.
In the video, the woman takes off the MK Party T-shirt and throws it back to the ANC party bus and then puts on the ANC T-shirt before dashing into a taxi rank covering herself in an ANC flag.
Political party T-shirts are a marketing tool that you either take or reject. They are not imposed on people, and it would be misguided to think that those who accept them aren't already members of the political party from whom the T-shirt is thrown.
