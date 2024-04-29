READER LETTER | Fairness, balance needed in arts and culture ministry

Is it a coincidence that in 30 years of democracy, SA had more males as ministers of art and culture?
In the democratic elected government, the late Dr Ben Ngubane became the first minister of arts, culture, science and technology. Subsequent to end of his term in 1996, then Pallo Jordan was appointed the minister under former president Thabo Mbeki’s administration. An astute Jordan should be credited to certain extend for raising creative sector profile. The creatives saw the late renowned poet laureate Prof Keorapetse Kgositsiele being part of Jordan’s core team.
Mme Lulama Xingwana became the first female minister of arts and culture from 2009 to 2010. Her tenure as minister coincided with SA hosting Fifa World Cup. In my book, that was the highlight of her tenure otherwise there is nothing to write home about her sector enhancement.
The current deputy president, Paul Mashatile, also had a stint from 2010-2014 as a minister of arts and culture. And in 2012, he was missing in action during a chaotic creatives session chaired by former president Jacob Zuma.
SA Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa was too rewarded with arts and culture ministry after being removed as minister of police under a cloud of Marikana tragedy. Post Mthethwa disastrous years in arts ministry, then entered the incumbent generous minister Zizi Kodwa. Surely he’ll be remembered for his love for feel-good jamboree rather than elevating the creative sector to be optimally economic viable.
It then begs a question though as to whether the ministry of arts is reserved for Nguni speaking male ministers?
If not careful, the perception of tribalistic state will be on the rise and once it catches the fire, gallant efforts of pushing against apartheid ideological objectives of divide and rule will evaporate. The president can’t appoint ministers based on a tribal lines or gender. Post 30 years of democracy, capabilities of ministers are required for proper governance and unifying SA citizens to attain common goals.
