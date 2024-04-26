×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Make emergency info accessible on your phone

26 April 2024 - 12:15
Emergency Information
Emergency Information
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

In life, there is information that appears to be simple and insignificant and yet it serves invaluable implications in the most desperate of times. This is emergency information.

It divides life and death with a thin line. However, for general information and awareness, it is vital that we fill up the required emergency information on our smartphones. Adding our medical information, next-of-kin contacts and other medical information on smartphones can help responders like paramedics and firefighters to take initial steps in an emergency.

The emergency information on smartphones can be read by anyone and the contacts can be dialled without unlocking the phone screen. Let us optimise the life-saving advantage of the cellphones.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg 

READER LETTER | Are taxpayers funding ANC spin?

As a diligent taxpayer, I find myself increasingly worried about the potential misuse of public funds to support the ANC's electioneering efforts. ...
Opinion
6 hours ago

READER LETTER | Gumede spot-on on Africa’s demise

Hats off to finest Prof William Gumede for hitting the nail on the head with his analysis of Africa's orchestrated demise. An excellently articulated ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Politicians ‘scam’ donors by misusing funds donated to parties

There are so many scams out there, it seems the whole world is dishonest. It's not just money being stolen, but also the time taken to delete the ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...