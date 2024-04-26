In life, there is information that appears to be simple and insignificant and yet it serves invaluable implications in the most desperate of times. This is emergency information.
It divides life and death with a thin line. However, for general information and awareness, it is vital that we fill up the required emergency information on our smartphones. Adding our medical information, next-of-kin contacts and other medical information on smartphones can help responders like paramedics and firefighters to take initial steps in an emergency.
The emergency information on smartphones can be read by anyone and the contacts can be dialled without unlocking the phone screen. Let us optimise the life-saving advantage of the cellphones.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Make emergency info accessible on your phone
Image: 123RF/NENETUS
