×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC files notice to challenge contempt of court order on cadre records

By TimesLIVE - 26 April 2024 - 11:48
The ANC wants to challenge an order that it is in contempt of court over its cadre deployment records.
The ANC wants to challenge an order that it is in contempt of court over its cadre deployment records.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/ File photo

The ANC has filed notice for leave to appeal a Johannesburg high court ruling that it is in contempt of court over its failure to hand over all documents related to its cadre deployment committee to the DA.

The ruling party had been instructed by a court order to release unredacted cadre deployment records including draft minutes, notes, attendance registers, communications and decisions of the deployment committee. It eventually handed over the records but in a redacted form and with some records missing. 

Earlier this month, in an action brought by DA MP Leon Schreiber, the ANC and the party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula were found to be in civil contempt of court for failure to hand over all the documents relating to the time when President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired the deployment committee.

The ANC, Mbalula and strategic support manager in the deputy secretary-general’s office, Thapelo Masilela, said in papers the high court was misdirected in its ruling.

Schreiber had failed to prove his case on a balance of probabilities and there was no act of unlawfulness by the party, they said.

There was also no proof they had shown any bad faith or intent to deceive.

“These attributes are not present in the ANC's handling of the matter. The ANC instead processed information which it had and explained its reasons for redacting some documents, and explained the non-existing records of 2013 to 2018. The latter could not be disputed by [Schreiber], and he ended up conceding to same. This cannot be mala fides [bad faith].”

Schreiber confirmed the DA has received notice from the ANC that it has applied for leave to appeal the ruling, and said the opposition party would continue to fight for all the records to be made public.

The ANC’s latest application for leave to appeal confirms the party is terrified of the implications that would flow from revealing Ramaphosa’s personal complicity in cadre deployment corruption, a system found by the Zondo Commission to have 'facilitated state capture'.

“The ANC needs to understand the DA will never relent on this matter because it is foundational to our mission to rescue South Africa. Should the ANC continue to hold the court in contempt after its latest doomed appeal fails, the DA will not hesitate to escalate our war against cadre deployment by applying to send Mbalula and other ANC officials to prison for criminal contempt of court.”

TimesLIVE

ANC to appeal MK trademark ruling, says judge dabbled in politics

The ANC will appeal the Durban high court’s rejection of its bid to stop former president Jacob Zuma’s new party from using the Umkhonto we Sizwe ...
News
3 days ago

SOWETAN | MK victory adds to ANC polls blues

The ANC suffered yet another blow yesterday when the high court in Durban dismissed its application to interdict the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party from ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Opposition couldn't win in 2021, so they certainly won't now: Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has argued that the opposition failed to dislodge his party from power in the 2021 local government elections — ...
News
1 day ago

ANC haircut drive takes the crown on ways to woo voters

The ANC in Mpumalanga has dumped the traditional way of campaigning ahead of the general elections after  giving free haircuts and hairstyles to woo ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...