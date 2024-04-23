A mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, recently made a compassionate plea to the most fortunate to help fund housing the homeless in LA.
The former CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, fell out of favour in Japan due to his exorbitant salary package by Japanese standards. Obscene salary packages for corporate CEOs are frowned upon in Japan. CEOs are expected to rather use the super profits of the company on salaries of employees or to plough them back into the company.
An SA CEO was recently reported to have earned more than R80m in the past financial year. Bear in mind that CEOs typically serve in this position for 10 years. It would really be a magnanimous gesture if the CEOs of big companies consider funding the education of talented children of staff members who clean their offices, make tea for them and cook for them.
In this way, the private sector will decisively and emphatically contribute towards poverty alleviation among the poorest of the poor. Education accompanied by a skilled workforce is essential for economic growth. Poverty alleviation depends on the humanity and generosity of the private sector. Government grants may help people who are really desperate, but grants will never alleviate poverty in our country.
Jeffrey Mothuloe, email
READER LETTER | Private sector can alleviate poverty
Image: 123RF/addtodsaporn
