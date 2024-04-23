Failure by the Gauteng department of roads and transport to prioritise maintaining the N14 road near Muldersdrift in Krugersdorp is putting the safety of motorists at risk as the embankment and the road is on the verge of collapsing. For nearly a year, the DA in Gauteng has been calling on the department to maintain the N14 road; however, our demands have fallen on deaf ears.
During a recent oversight inspection at the N14 road, we discovered that the embankment and the road are in a terrible state. The embankment needs to be cleared out properly as the silt levels are high and the Crocodile River runs underneath this busy highway. This is a disaster waiting to happen and should it not be urgently attended to, it could lead to the loss of life.
Gauteng motorists deserve to have access to roads that are properly maintained. A DA government in Gauteng will ensure the implementation of the infrastructure master plan, which prioritises the maintenance of roads.
Evert Du Plessis MPL, DA Gauteng spokesperson for roads and logistics.
READER LETTER | Maintenance needed on collapsing N14 embankment
Image: 123RF/Iuliia Mikhalitskaia
