×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tembisa Hospital's suspended boss Ashley Mthunzi dies

By TimesLIVE - 24 April 2024 - 13:48
Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the suspended CEO of Tembisa Hospital, has died. File photo.
Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the suspended CEO of Tembisa Hospital, has died. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The family and Gauteng health department have confirmed the death of suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi. He was in his 40s.

His wife Lerato said on Facebook he died on Tuesday.

The department extended its condolences to Mthunzi's family, friends and colleagues “as they navigate through this difficult period of mourning”.

He was placed on precautionary suspension in August 2022 after an investigation was launched into serious allegations concerning improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

This came in the wake of allegedly dodgy dealings flagged by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who was murdered on August 23 2021.

TimesLIVE

Four people scored big from R1bn suspicious Tembisa Hospital tenders

Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on the corruption at Tembisa Hospital has revealed that four individuals enjoyed contracts ...
News
1 year ago

Five companies flagged by slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran scored more than R1bn

Five companies received more than R1bn in irregular contracts pertaining to corruption at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital, which had been highlighted in a ...
News
1 year ago

Protection of whistle-blowers is important, says Makhura after Gauteng suspensions

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Monday said the protection of whistle-blowers and witnesses is extremely important in the fight against corruption.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...