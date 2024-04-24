The department extended its condolences to Mthunzi's family, friends and colleagues “as they navigate through this difficult period of mourning”.
He was placed on precautionary suspension in August 2022 after an investigation was launched into serious allegations concerning improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.
This came in the wake of allegedly dodgy dealings flagged by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who was murdered on August 23 2021.
Tembisa Hospital's suspended boss Ashley Mthunzi dies
Image: Alaister Russell
The family and Gauteng health department have confirmed the death of suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi. He was in his 40s.
His wife Lerato said on Facebook he died on Tuesday.
