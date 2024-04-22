Whoever wins the elections will rule the country. The leader of the MK Party, former president Jacob Zuma, is hoping for a two-thirds majority win.
If for whatever reason he falls short of that, he might still succeed to become the president because Julius Malema has said he is prepared to work with any party that might need a little boost, provided that party will make his deputy president at the EFF, Floyd Shivambu, the finance minister.
One has to admire Malema for his honesty, which immediately becomes a red flag; will the state coffers be safe under an EFF government? Strange bargaining strategy. The most important question to ask, is whether SA can survive under a new government with no governing experience?
When the ANC government took over from the National Party, the country was in a healthy, stable condition economically. But look at what has happened after 30 years of democratic SA? The misrule that transpired was due to lack of previous experience.
Though almost everything has fallen apart, valuable lessons have been learnt and with the DA also having had some experience in government, bearing in mind that the main focus is reconstruction and development of every aspect of government and the economy, it could be the only chance for SA to have a government that could rule with some measure of success if they form a coalition.
This is no time to be embroiled in stupid squabbles; we need to save this country from centuries of mindless racism, oppression and exploitation of one race by another.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Lessons from misrule can inspire better government
Image: Freddy Mavunda
