One of the biggest downfalls in our lives is the fear to be innovate. We are too scared to take chances to activate our ideas.
Do you know why? It's because we prefer to sit in our comfort zones, which has negative consequences. Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate, incomplete or incapable; it is because of us fearing to take chances. We are all blessed with talents which can make a difference to us as individuals and society at large if we can work on them.
Ask yourself who am l not to make it? Playing small or reducing yourself to a failure will always provide you with more failure in the journey of life. Take risks and reject your comfort zone to become become a better person.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Ditch your fear and strive for innovation
Image: Supplied/Wits Plus
One of the biggest downfalls in our lives is the fear to be innovate. We are too scared to take chances to activate our ideas.
Do you know why? It's because we prefer to sit in our comfort zones, which has negative consequences. Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate, incomplete or incapable; it is because of us fearing to take chances. We are all blessed with talents which can make a difference to us as individuals and society at large if we can work on them.
Ask yourself who am l not to make it? Playing small or reducing yourself to a failure will always provide you with more failure in the journey of life. Take risks and reject your comfort zone to become become a better person.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
STEVEN ZWANE | Time for SouthAfrica to rethink its approach, prioritise entrepreneurship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos