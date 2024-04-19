×

READER LETTER | Ditch your fear and strive for innovation

19 April 2024 - 10:13
Using technology advancements and connecting with the right value chain partners will ensure that the future of logistics is exciting and rewarding.
Image: Supplied/Wits Plus

One of the biggest downfalls in our lives is the fear to be innovate. We are too scared to take chances to activate our ideas.

Do you know why? It's because we prefer to sit in our comfort zones, which has negative consequences. Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate, incomplete or incapable; it is because of us fearing to take chances. We are all blessed with talents which can make a difference to us as individuals and society at large if we can work on them.

Ask yourself who am l not to make it? Playing small or reducing yourself to a failure will always provide you with more failure in the journey of life. Take risks and reject your comfort zone to become become a better person.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga

