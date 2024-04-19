In SA, whenever streets and towns are renamed, certain struggle icons like great scholar Dr Neville Alexander, former editor of note Ahmeen Akhalwaya, firebrand Africanist !Khoisan X, eloquent Strini Moodely etc, are overlooked.
READER LETTER | All SA's Struggle icons deserve recognition
In SA, whenever streets and towns are renamed, certain struggle icons like great scholar Dr Neville Alexander, former editor of note Ahmeen Akhalwaya, firebrand Africanist !Khoisan X, eloquent Strini Moodely etc, are overlooked.
Even though their names are less mentioned in our discourse, their illimitable contributions against colonialism agenda can't be erased from SA's harrowing history pages. Lest we forget, they too became part of us in the Struggle for liberation.
They sacrificed their lives just like gallant Ellen Khuzwayo, Bassie Head, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Zeph Mothopeng, Muntu Myeza, Sipho Mutsi, etc. Acknowledging contributions of all activists will be such a noble gesture.
The elderly in our communities too have a responsibility to share memories of SA heroes and heroines with young people. The voice of Robert Sobukwe, too, should be freed from chains of fear.
Apartheid government feared the man so much that they had to find ways of keeping him in bondage. Even in the new democratic dispensation, Sobukwe seems to be feared more than before by the current leaders.
It's time for the world to hear Sobukwe's voice.
Immortalising all icons irrespective of their political affiliations or colour, will ensure future generations stand proudly on the shoulders of our great giants.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
