READER LETTER | Alcohol destroys lives and talents
The quickest way to self-destruction is excessive alcohol consumption. Alcohol is a starter drug with dire consequences from addiction and reckless behaviour.
Alcohol often leads to other forms of substance abuse, including hard drugs and intoxicating substances. I am a living testimony to this.
SA is said to be among top four boozing countries in the world, with France, England and Germany. With the country's unemployment crisis forever sky-rocketing, our frustrated graduates without work are finding solace in drinking as a coping mechanism.
There is nothing wrong with one beer or two after a long hard day's work. Beyond that, follows binge drinking and everything that goes with excessive drinking. These include destruction of individuals' lives and of their family, and talents which are supposed to help people succeed in life.
It's shocking how people drink in SA. You'll think a Monday is weekend when you land in the communities.
When I was 22, I juggled work and study towards a diploma in marketing. I had almost everything my heart desired then came clubbing, which led to all-night grooves until I started skipping lectures. Work also suffered until I was put on a two-week special leave to deal with my drinking problem.
That's when l took a hard look in the mirror and admitted that l had alcohol problem. When you know a friend or relative with a drinking problem, don't be judgmental, try to help them through a polite approach.
It's never too late to save yourself or someone from alcoholism.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
