Has anyone stopped to consider how many billions of dollars worth of bombs, missiles, tanks, armoured cars, high-powered machine guns, night vision glasses and so on have been used up in ongoing wars in Ukraine and Palestine? Institutions like Blackrock hold massive shares in the producers of weaponry with shareholders rubbing their hands with glee, as they continue to manufacture what is designed to kill and maim.
The cost of human life is hardly considered but rather seen as collateral damage. A visit to Washington's "wall" with the names of 52,000 Americans who succumbed in Vietnam....all forgotten!
War is both sickening, cruel and most of all, it makes greedy men, financial institutions and governments who are without conscience wealthy beyond belief.
The young soldiers who are placed in harm's way are simply cannon fodder, doing the bidding of politicians.
Peter Bachtis Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Wars benefit politicians and nations financially
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah
Has anyone stopped to consider how many billions of dollars worth of bombs, missiles, tanks, armoured cars, high-powered machine guns, night vision glasses and so on have been used up in ongoing wars in Ukraine and Palestine? Institutions like Blackrock hold massive shares in the producers of weaponry with shareholders rubbing their hands with glee, as they continue to manufacture what is designed to kill and maim.
The cost of human life is hardly considered but rather seen as collateral damage. A visit to Washington's "wall" with the names of 52,000 Americans who succumbed in Vietnam....all forgotten!
War is both sickening, cruel and most of all, it makes greedy men, financial institutions and governments who are without conscience wealthy beyond belief.
The young soldiers who are placed in harm's way are simply cannon fodder, doing the bidding of politicians.
Peter Bachtis Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Lesufi's job creation programme inspires hope
READER LETTER | State not responsible for providing free sanitary pads
READER LETTER | Stealing bursary funds for poor black students evil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos