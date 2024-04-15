×

Letters

READER LETTER | Wars benefit politicians and nations financially

15 April 2024 - 14:20
A man carries items on his back as people remove possessions from their homes following Israeli airstrikes on April 13, 2024 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The Israeli military has scaled back ground troops in the southern Gaza Strip, leaving only one brigade. However Israeli officials have vowed to launch a ground invasion of Rafah at a later date.
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah

Has anyone stopped to consider how many billions of dollars worth of bombs, missiles, tanks, armoured cars, high-powered machine guns, night vision glasses and so on have been used up in ongoing wars in Ukraine and Palestine? Institutions like Blackrock hold massive shares in the producers of weaponry with  shareholders rubbing their hands with glee, as they continue to manufacture what  is designed to kill and maim.

The cost of human life is hardly considered but rather seen as collateral damage. A visit to Washington's "wall" with the names of 52,000 Americans who succumbed in Vietnam....all forgotten!

War is both sickening, cruel and most of all, it makes greedy men, financial institutions and governments who are without conscience wealthy beyond belief.

The young soldiers who are placed in harm's way are simply cannon fodder, doing the bidding of politicians.

Peter Bachtis Lakefield, Benoni 

