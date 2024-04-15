×

READER LETTER | Outa are real e-tolls heroes, not DA

15 April 2024 - 14:45
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has announced that Sanral has withdrawn declaration on a number of national roads in Gauteng as toll roads, effective from April 12.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

The DA, in the form of Fred Nel, a Gauteng MPL, is at it again claiming other people's glory. He has had thoughts, he has spoken on radio that no debt forgiveness for e-toll is not reasonable.

Let us all transcend the obvious and get to the real issue: the real heroes  in the successful fight against e-tolls is Outa. No ifs, buts or maybes.

I do not want to make a personal criticism of Nel, in case it jeopardises his recovery or Madam's, but please just move on and prepare for your elections results which one suspects will be a shocker as before.

Tabs Moyane, Centurion

