The DA, in the form of Fred Nel, a Gauteng MPL, is at it again claiming other people's glory. He has had thoughts, he has spoken on radio that no debt forgiveness for e-toll is not reasonable.
Let us all transcend the obvious and get to the real issue: the real heroes in the successful fight against e-tolls is Outa. No ifs, buts or maybes.
I do not want to make a personal criticism of Nel, in case it jeopardises his recovery or Madam's, but please just move on and prepare for your elections results which one suspects will be a shocker as before.
Tabs Moyane, Centurion
READER LETTER | Outa are real e-tolls heroes, not DA
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA
