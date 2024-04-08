×

Letters

READER LETTER | Zambia's presidentan inspiration for Africa

08 April 2024 - 11:28
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema.
Image: Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

I am impressed by the statement of the president of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, pointing out that politicians should behave because the law does not recognise who is a politician. It’s  a profound statement from an honest African president.

Hichelema is not your ordinary politician who is interested in accumulating wealth for himself and his family. He ran for president long after he has established himself as a very wealthy businessman. All that is he interested in is to change the lives of Zambians for the better. 

If our continent had 10 Hichilemas, Africa could be prosperous given its mineral abundance. However, in most African countries, the law recognises politicians and their cahoots, hence resources are looted every day. The most painful part is that some sections of the population worship the plunderers.  

We would not be having people drowning in the Mediterranean Sea every week as they  try to cross to Europe for greener pastures. When our politicians caught with their fingers in the cookie jar, they are quick to blame colonialism and apartheid or their political opponents in the party.

There is a narrative in SA that politicians steal from government because National Party politicians also stole from the government. We didn’t know the ANC government will seek to copy bad things by the National Party, instead of fighting to improve the lives of the poor..

 Former president Thabo Mbeki is right when he says  entitlement killed the ANC.  Some us worked for both apartheid and democratic governments for many years and we have seen it all. 

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani 

