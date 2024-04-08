The formation of the Pan African Congress of Azania on April 6 1959 was a deliberately chosen date since Dutch colonial invaders from Europe landed in Azania on April 6 1652.
This year marked the 65th anniversary of the the party of Land and Revolution. It has been uncontested to provide clarity about the Primary Conflict in the occupied Azania – the land question.
Its members when they see you, they raise salutations saying “izwelethu”, to remind you about how pertinent the land question remains. The PAC remains the only threat to capitalism and white domination. No wonder the enemy has always put measures to weaken it from within, so that it never comes back to its originality and senses to overthrow the exploitative and oppressive system.
Ideologically and politically, PAC remains at its weakest point but it will never die since its story is written with blood, for the liberation of humankind. After all, it has answered questions such as how a human being shall live among other humans. The white domination system and imperialists used all means to try to destroy the PAC through plots, imprisonment, suspensions, expulsions and even death to its members and leaders.
The PAC represents the truth. When you believe and stand for the truth, it does not matter if you are alone. For as long as we don’t give up and remain loyal to its convictions, the PAC will never die. Izwelethu!
Malinge Plaatjie, by email
READER LETTER | Pan African Congress remains resolute on land issue
Image: Werner Hills
The formation of the Pan African Congress of Azania on April 6 1959 was a deliberately chosen date since Dutch colonial invaders from Europe landed in Azania on April 6 1652.
This year marked the 65th anniversary of the the party of Land and Revolution. It has been uncontested to provide clarity about the Primary Conflict in the occupied Azania – the land question.
Its members when they see you, they raise salutations saying “izwelethu”, to remind you about how pertinent the land question remains. The PAC remains the only threat to capitalism and white domination. No wonder the enemy has always put measures to weaken it from within, so that it never comes back to its originality and senses to overthrow the exploitative and oppressive system.
Ideologically and politically, PAC remains at its weakest point but it will never die since its story is written with blood, for the liberation of humankind. After all, it has answered questions such as how a human being shall live among other humans. The white domination system and imperialists used all means to try to destroy the PAC through plots, imprisonment, suspensions, expulsions and even death to its members and leaders.
The PAC represents the truth. When you believe and stand for the truth, it does not matter if you are alone. For as long as we don’t give up and remain loyal to its convictions, the PAC will never die. Izwelethu!
Malinge Plaatjie, by email
READER LETTER | Civil servants did not loot government coffers
READER LETTER | Refugees hold SA to ransom, UN must act
READER LETTER | Gauteng crumbling infrastructure sign of urban decay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos