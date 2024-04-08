×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Pan African Congress remains resolute on land issue

08 April 2024 - 11:20
Nelson Mandela University paid special homage to the late Pan African Congress (PAC) founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe in what is the 100-year anniversary of his birth, at a special Institutional Public Lecture at the Nort Campus on Tuesday evening. Pictured here: Keynote speaker Ms Liepollo Pheko (left) and respondent Prof Simphiwe Sesanti. Picture Werner Hills
Nelson Mandela University paid special homage to the late Pan African Congress (PAC) founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe in what is the 100-year anniversary of his birth, at a special Institutional Public Lecture at the Nort Campus on Tuesday evening. Pictured here: Keynote speaker Ms Liepollo Pheko (left) and respondent Prof Simphiwe Sesanti. Picture Werner Hills
Image: Werner Hills

The formation of the Pan African Congress of Azania on April 6 1959 was a deliberately chosen date since  Dutch colonial invaders from Europe landed in Azania on April 6 1652.

This year marked the 65th anniversary of the the party of Land and Revolution. It has been uncontested to provide clarity about the Primary Conflict in the occupied Azania – the land question. 

Its members when they see you, they raise salutations saying “izwelethu”, to remind you about how pertinent the land question remains. The PAC remains the only threat to capitalism and white domination. No wonder the enemy has always put measures to weaken it from within, so that it never comes back to its originality and senses to overthrow the exploitative and oppressive system.

Ideologically and politically, PAC remains at its weakest point but it will never die since its story is written with blood, for the liberation of humankind. After all, it has answered questions such as how a human being shall live among other humans. The white domination system and imperialists used all means to try to destroy the PAC through plots, imprisonment, suspensions, expulsions and even death to its members and leaders.

The PAC represents the truth. When you believe and stand for the truth, it does not matter if you are alone. For as long as we don’t give up and remain loyal to its convictions, the PAC will never die. Izwelethu!

Malinge Plaatjie, by email

READER LETTER | Civil servants did not loot government coffers

I find it disturbing that [Sowetan's regular contributor] Dawie Roodt thinks that civil servants are supposed to get peanuts for salaries. It is not ...
Opinion
3 days ago

READER LETTER | Refugees hold SA to ransom, UN must act

The ANC-led SA government allows foreign nationals to erect shacks on the CBD streets, just because they are refugees. Where else in the world is ...
Opinion
3 days ago

READER LETTER | Gauteng crumbling infrastructure sign of urban decay

Gauteng, once SA's economic powerhouse and the nation's gateway to Africa, finds itself in a precarious position. The once-vibrant cities within the ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack