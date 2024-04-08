The outpatients department at the state-run South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg is very busy. It serves many people from many areas, including lots of new estates.
Sometimes patients have to wait hours just to get their files, and then wait hours to see a doctor or get their medication. The authorities could therefore consider starting a new medical clinic in Johannesburg.
Currently many shops and offices are vacant in the old suburbs of Johannesburg South. Therefore a suitable property could be bought at a good price and turned into a clinic. Apart from adding value to public healthcare, the new clinic would create work for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, cleaners, administrative staff and many other types of jobs.
JM Thomson, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Build new clinic to ease traffic at South Rand
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
