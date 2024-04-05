×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Civil servants did not loot government coffers

05 April 2024 - 13:40
Economist Dawie Roodt.
Economist Dawie Roodt.
Image: Gallo Images/The Herald/Eugene Coetzee

I find it disturbing that Dawie Roodt thinks that civil servants are supposed to get peanuts for salaries.

It is not the civil servants who stole money from the government. He knows who looted and must stop pointing fingers at the wrong people.

Common sense is not found in thick economics books, but something you learn from observing life in its totality.

If you don't have anything better to say, just say nothing, or perhaps you can advise the ANC on how to renew the SOEs and grow the economy without capitalism being the driving force.

Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton Farm Prison 

 

READER LETTER | Gauteng crumbling infrastructure sign of urban decay

Gauteng, once SA's economic powerhouse and the nation's gateway to Africa, finds itself in a precarious position. The once-vibrant cities within the ...
Opinion
6 hours ago

READER LETTER | Refugees hold SA to ransom, UN must act

The ANC-led SA government allows foreign nationals to erect shacks on the CBD streets, just because they are refugees. Where else in the world is ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

READER LETTER | MPs not keen to debate issues affecting the poor

There are political parties which parade themselves as representatives of the disadvantaged but you hardly hear their leaders raising parliamentary ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Conspiracies can wreak havoc

The terrorist attack in Moscow and the Baltimore shipping incident in the US have resulted in tsunami of conspiracy theories enveloping the world. ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack