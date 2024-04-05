I find it disturbing that Dawie Roodt thinks that civil servants are supposed to get peanuts for salaries.
It is not the civil servants who stole money from the government. He knows who looted and must stop pointing fingers at the wrong people.
Common sense is not found in thick economics books, but something you learn from observing life in its totality.
If you don't have anything better to say, just say nothing, or perhaps you can advise the ANC on how to renew the SOEs and grow the economy without capitalism being the driving force.
Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton Farm Prison
READER LETTER | Civil servants did not loot government coffers
Image: Gallo Images/The Herald/Eugene Coetzee
