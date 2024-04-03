In the less than 60 days, SA will be going to the national and provincial elections. These elections will be contested by more than 50 political parties nationally. It is without doubt that this will be the most highly contested elections since the dawn of our democracy in 1994.
It will be fair to say that all political parties contesting are ready and have clear leadership that will be contesting, except for the newly formed MK Party. This party, which strongly relies on one man and has support in these elections, still has to come out clear for its voters, particularly on who is their presidential candidate.
It will be a misrepresentation of itself if it continues to make people think that Zuma is eligible, knowing very well that he is not. Many people will be voting for the MK party with an impression that the old man will be running while the opposite is true.
What will then happen if they find out that they have been deceived? Are we going to see another COPE with the top brass fighting for who must lead them in parliament? This scenario is expected to play out.
It is unfair to the voters for anyone to contest for elections because their intention is to remove a particular party, but rather parties should contest based on what they are planning to do for the people in terms of providing services and not reasons driven by emotions. At the end of the day, voters are the ones who will suffer. It is therefore important that when voting, we should do so based on reason and not emotions.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
READER LETTER | MK Party must come clean presidential candidate
Image: Veli Nhlapo
In the less than 60 days, SA will be going to the national and provincial elections. These elections will be contested by more than 50 political parties nationally. It is without doubt that this will be the most highly contested elections since the dawn of our democracy in 1994.
It will be fair to say that all political parties contesting are ready and have clear leadership that will be contesting, except for the newly formed MK Party. This party, which strongly relies on one man and has support in these elections, still has to come out clear for its voters, particularly on who is their presidential candidate.
It will be a misrepresentation of itself if it continues to make people think that Zuma is eligible, knowing very well that he is not. Many people will be voting for the MK party with an impression that the old man will be running while the opposite is true.
What will then happen if they find out that they have been deceived? Are we going to see another COPE with the top brass fighting for who must lead them in parliament? This scenario is expected to play out.
It is unfair to the voters for anyone to contest for elections because their intention is to remove a particular party, but rather parties should contest based on what they are planning to do for the people in terms of providing services and not reasons driven by emotions. At the end of the day, voters are the ones who will suffer. It is therefore important that when voting, we should do so based on reason and not emotions.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
READER LETTER | Atomic bombing will drive human tragedy
READER LETTER | Government must take care of veteran artists
READER LETTER | ICJ ruling won’t lead to stability in the Middle East
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos